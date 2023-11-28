Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Attend Grand Opening Ceremony at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

CARIBPR WIRE, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts celebrated a momentous occasion on December 13, 2023, marking the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest property, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, which opened its doors in mid-November in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The distinguished event was honored by the presence of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, who graciously participated in the ceremony.

The day commenced with the Prime Minister’s arrival at Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, followed by a comprehensive walkthrough of the property, including visits to the property’s modern accommodations. The opening ceremony was presided over by the top executives of Blue Diamond Resorts, marking the most significant milestone for the company in the region since the opening of Royalton Negril in 2017.

Blue Diamond Resorts’ President, Jordi Pelfort, conveyed sentiments of gratitude and recognition for Jamaica’s pivotal role in the company’s journey. Pelfort emphasized that the island’s unique charm and vibrancy have played an integral part in Blue Diamond Resorts’ success. The president’s address underscored the commitment to the Jamaican people, extending beyond hospitality to encompass support and upliftment for the communities that have warmly embraced the resort.

Minister Edmund Bartlett echoed the sentiment with a speech affirming the importance of Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in contributing to Jamaica’s tourism landscape. The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also shared his thoughts, emphasizing the significance of such investments in boosting the local economy and fostering sustainable development.

The highlight of the ceremony was the official ribbon-cutting, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters. The celebration continued with a cocktail reception at the resort’s lobby, and the day concluded with an exclusive private lunch at Dorado restaurant, providing a fitting conclusion to a momentous occasion.

Blue Diamond Resorts expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, and all distinguished guests for their participation in this landmark event, marking a significant milestone in the company’s enduring commitment to Jamaica and its people.

El Primer Ministro y Ministro de Turismo de Jamaica Asisten a la Ceremonia de Gran Apertura en Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters

CARIBPR WIRE, MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts celebró una ocasión trascendental el 13 de diciembre de 2023, marcando la ceremonia oficial de corte de cinta para su última propiedad, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, que abrió sus puertas a mediados de noviembre en Montego Bay, Jamaica. El distinguido evento contó con la presencia del Primer Ministro de Jamaica, Andrew Holness, y el Ministro de Turismo, Edmund Bartlett, quienes participaron en la ceremonia.

El día comenzó con la llegada del Primer Ministro a Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, seguido de un recorrido completo por la propiedad, incluyendo visitas a las modernas instalaciones del resort. La ceremonia de apertura fue presidida por los altos ejecutivos de Blue Diamond Resorts, marcando el hito más significativo para la empresa en la región desde la apertura de Royalton Negril en 2017.

Jordi Pelfort, presidente de Blue Diamond Resorts, expresó su gratitud y reconocimiento por el papel fundamental de Jamaica en la trayectoria de la empresa. Pelfort enfatizó que el encanto único y la vitalidad de la isla han desempeñado un papel integral en el éxito de Blue Diamond Resorts. El discurso del presidente subrayó el compromiso con el pueblo jamaicano, extendiéndose más allá de la hospitalidad para abarcar el apoyo y el desarrollo de las comunidades que han acogido cálidamente el resort.

El Ministro Edmund Bartlett hizo eco del sentimiento con un discurso afirmando la importancia de Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters en la contribución al panorama turístico de Jamaica. El Primer Ministro, Andrew Holness, también compartió sus pensamientos, enfatizando la importancia de tales inversiones para impulsar la economía local y fomentar el desarrollo sostenible.

El momento más destacado de la ceremonia fue el corte oficial de la cinta, simbolizando el inicio de un nuevo capítulo para Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters. La celebración continuó con una recepción de cócteles en el lobby del resort, y el día concluyó con un almuerzo privado exclusivo en el restaurante Dorado, ofreciendo una conclusión apropiada para una ocasión trascendental.

Blue Diamond Resorts expresó su gratitud al Primer Ministro, al Ministro de Turismo y a todos los distinguidos invitados por su participación en este evento emblemático, marcando un hito significativo en el compromiso duradero de la empresa con Jamaica y su gente.

