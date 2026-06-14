Why Caribbean and Latin American Hotel and Commercial Property Owners Should Be Refinancing Now 

By News Americas Business Editor

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, June 12, 2026: For hotel owners, resort developers, and commercial property operators across the Caribbean and Latin America, a costly window is closing – and most are not moving fast enough to take advantage of it. The global commercial real estate market is navigating what industry analysts are calling the 2026 debt maturity crunch. The question now is refinancing or not?

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, approximately $875 billion in commercial real estate loans – representing 17 percent of all outstanding commercial mortgages – are scheduled to mature in 2026. Some industry estimates put the figure closer to $1 trillion when accounting for loans extended from 2024 and 2025 now crowding into this year’s refinancing window.

For the hospitality sector specifically, the pressure is acute. Hotel mortgage spreads have widened to 375 basis points over comparable treasuries as of Q4 2025, according to PwC’s US Hospitality Directions report – compared to just 225 to 250 basis points for multifamily and industrial assets. That gap represents a hospitality-specific premium that is testing refinancing strategies across the sector globally, including across Caribbean and Latin American markets.

The rate shock compounds the challenge. The average interest rate on commercial real estate loans being originated today runs approximately 6.24 percent, compared to 4.76 percent on older debt now coming due – a spread of 150 basis points or more, according to Banyan Commercial Capital. For a Caribbean hotel or resort carrying $10 million in older debt, that difference represents hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional annual debt service if the refinancing window is missed.

“Owners who wait until the last minute may find themselves with far fewer options,” warned a 2025 analysis by InvestingInCRE. “Start the refinancing process nine to 12 months before maturity. Lenders are overwhelmed with applications. Waiting until 90 days out is a mistake.”

For Caribbean and Latin American property owners, the calculus is more complex – and the opportunity is greater for those who move early.

Unlike U.S.-based borrowers who can access conventional bank refinancing channels, Caribbean and Latin American hotel and commercial property owners frequently face a documentation mismatch that disqualifies them from traditional lenders – despite owning significant equity in their assets. A resort developer in the Dominican Republic who purchased beachfront land in cash, or a commercial property owner in Kingston or Panama City carrying older high-rate debt, may have exactly the profile institutional lenders are seeking — but no clear path to reaching them.

Permanent financing for hospitality assets starts at $1 million with leverage up to 75 percent and amortizations up to 30 years, according to Commercial Real Estate Loans — with options spanning CMBS, life company loans, bank loans, and small balance instruments depending on the property profile and borrower’s financial position.

That gap between qualified Caribbean and Latin American borrowers and available institutional capital is precisely what AI Capital Exchange was built to close. The Miami-based platform, powered by Invest Caribbean, uses AI-driven pre-qualification to screen hotel and commercial property owners against real institutional lender criteria — identifying refinancing opportunities in under 30 minutes and connecting qualified borrowers directly to matched lending partners.

“The borrowers who benefit most from refinancing are the ones who come to the table before they have to,” said Felicia J. Persaud, Founder and CEO of AI Capital Exchange. “When you have equity in place, clean financials, and time on your side, lenders compete for your business. When you’re in distress, you take whatever rate is offered.”

For Caribbean and Latin American hotel and resort operators, the message from the data is unambiguous: the refinancing window is open, institutional appetite for hospitality assets with strong equity positions is real, and the cost of waiting is rising every month.

The 2026 maturity wall will not wait.

To explore refinancing options for your hotel or commercial property, visit: https://www.investcaribbeannow.com/ai-capital-exchange/caribbean-loans