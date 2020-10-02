University Canada West Promotes Women’s Leadership with virtual seminar and MBA Scholarship for Women

CaribPR Wire, TORONTO, Canada, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: University Canada West (UCW) recently announced details on its next public program, a Women in Leadership virtual seminar with prominent Caribbean speaker: Lisandra Rickards on October 7th at 6pm EST. The featured topic is “Risk and Reward: Lessons from Caribbean Women in Entrepreneurship.”

In June 2020, the Vancouver-based UCW unveiled the Women in Leadership MBA Award, an MBA scholarship. This seminar further expands the university’s support of women leaders in this area. The audience interested in registering for the seminar can sign up at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q5lpT5EnTAyr_4gwgUnIcA

As the talk is virtual, men and women across the Caribbean can log on to view this important and informative seminar. Speaking about the Women in Leadership MBA award, Brock Dykeman, UCW President said, “This is an important initiative for UCW and aligns with our goals to empower women to become business and community leaders. We hope to help develop future leaders through this unique initiative by providing them with the industry-relevant skills that employers are looking for in the fast-changing business and technology landscape.”

Speaker Lasandra Rickards is Founder and CEO of Soul Career, former CEO of the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, and a Harvard MBA. As CEO of the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, she coached over 220 entrepreneurs, created online programs for over 2,500 entrepreneurs, built a team of 12, and made the Centre a player in the venture capital space. With Soul Career, she helps executives, professionals and entrepreneurs lead authentically, and build powerful legacies.

Research shows that communities thrive and grow when women advance in their careers and run their own businesses. UCW feels that these virtual seminars will provide women and men with tools to advance their leadership skills.

UCW is also of special interest to the Caribbean community because they offer the Americas Tuition, which provides tuition support for prospective students from North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. With the Americas Tuition award, students save up to 60% compared to regular international student’s tuition fees for UCW’s Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and MBA degrees. UCW is offering the Americas Tuition Award for students starting in the intakes of January, April, July or October 2021.

Background:

University Canada West is a contemporary independent university located in the heart of vibrant Vancouver. Established in 2004, UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including the Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. Courses are offered at UCW´s two downtown Vancouver campus locations, as well as online.

The virtual seminar “Risk and Reward: Lessons from Caribbean Women in Entrepreneurship” is part of a Women in Leadership Seminar Series made up of four seminars focused on Mexico, South America, Brazil, and the Caribbean respectively. The registration link for the seminar is: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q5lpT5EnTAyr_4gwgUnIcA

PHOTO: Lisandra Rickards – https://www.newsamericasnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/SCO_0028-2.jpg