The Yutes and Tarrus Riley Link Up and Hope for “Better Days”

CARIBPR WIRE, NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2022: The Yutes’ hot streak continues. Amidst their album rollout, they have dropped multiple singles featuring iconic Jamaican artists like Masicka and Govana; now, they return with Tarrus Riley on “Better Days,” the third single from their forthcoming album “Ghetto Yutes.” From the beginning, the Cin-Trax produced reggae-driven track embraces a positive message seeking to inspire people around the globe to create “Better Days.”

Tarrus Riley’s fan base spans across the globe: from the Caribbean to Europe, Africa, and the US, Tarrus has core audiences in almost every continent, evidenced by his highly touted collaborations. With “Better Days,” The Yutes and Tarrus Riley are positioned to reach new audiences and awaken a core reggae audience that hungers for a return to a refreshing positive outlook on life.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with the legendary Tarrus Riley, especially on a track with such a powerful, positive, and socially uplifting message,” The Yutes say of their new single. “There’s so much wrong with the world right now, from extreme poverty to extreme violence to inflation and natural disasters, we really believe that it’s a time for everybody to put humanity first and for the world to come together to get to work on real solutions to global problems. Right now, we have Puerto Rico and Cuba without power, and major damage in Florida as well. We urge everybody to come together and donate time, money, and resources to helping these communities rebuild.” The Yutes suggest organizations like Global Giving to help provide funding for hurricane relief efforts.

STREAM / DOWNLOAD: https://babygrande.fanlink.to/BetterDays

“Riches & Power” music video featuring Govana: https://youtu.be/pdR2UZjepmk

For more information on The Yutes, please visit: https://linktr.ee/TheYutes

About Babygrande Records:

Babygrande is an American independent record label and creative collective comprised of musicians, filmmakers, photographers, painters and writers. Founded in 2001 by Chuck Wilson, former Director of A&R at Priority Records/EMI, it has emerged as one of the premier independent labels operating today. As it heads towards its 25th Anniversary, Babygrande continues to focus on working with artists whose work ethic, craftsmanship, talent and sounds are superior.

For more information on Babygrande Records, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygrande

Babygrande® is a registered trademark of Babygrande Global, Inc.