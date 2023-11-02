Sovereign Pacific Capital and Uma Shanker Mishra Expand their Reach with SPC Bank, a Global Financial Institution Spanning Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean Region

NEVIS, Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Sovereign Pacific Capital (SPC Group),www.spcgroup.org, led by Uma Shanker Mishra, celebrates a significant milestone with the licensing of SPC Bank, a private, international bank, wholly owned by SPC Group, located in Nevis, within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Technology behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has associated with SPC Bank to develop the core banking solutions and the digital security architecture, notably TCS is the fastest growing technology company with a market capitalization of USD $146.58 Billion, In addition, several leading European banks are also in touch with the SPC Bank for corresponding bank relationships. This strategic move aims to take advantage of opportunities in the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

Under Mishra’s leadership, SPC Bank, not only acts as a financial institution but also as a catalyst for global impact. Recently, SPC Group unveiled a series of innovative investment portfolios, signalling a commitment to growth, innovation, and regional advancement. This calculated move is set to redefine SPC Group’s global role in the coming years. While details are undisclosed, SPC Group has hinted at launching several philanthropic projects aligned with its commercial initiatives across its operations in 2024, focusing on people, climate resilience, and social sustainability.

In a related development, Uma Shanker Mishra, Chairman of SPC Group and SPC Bank, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to Dr. Denzil L Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment, in the Federal Government of St.Kitts and Nevis, demonstrating his dedication to supporting the Federation’s Sustainable Development Goals. In line with this commitment, SPC Group has successfully negotiated a series of impactful projects in the Federation and Caribbean, contributing to economic growth and regional advancement. These initiatives include the establishment of the SPC Bank Complex, which will serve as the bank’s headquarters and house an International Financial Services Centre. Adding to this, the Suncastle Marina Beach Resort, a five star luxury property, is poised to enhance the Federation’s economic landscape. As part of its pioneering approach, the financial conglomerate will lead the creation of an International Centre of Excellence for Regenerative Medical Research and Clinical Treatments in collaboration with renowned Institutions.

In a rapidly changing world influenced by conflicts, the focus of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) is shifting towards reliability, safety, convenience, flexibility and responsiveness. Recognizing this shift, SPC Bank, www.spcbank.ch, strategically focuses on the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, demonstrating a nuanced understanding of regional dynamics. This positioning establishes SPC Bank as a key player in shaping the future of finance in Commonwealth countries. As SPC Bank navigates global uncertainties, it invites key Investors to join the financial institution dedicated to resilience, technology-driven foresight, with a commitment to create positive impact.

