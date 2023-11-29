Jamaican Jazz Icon Dr. Monty Alexander To Spread Holiday Cheer With NYC And D.C. Performances

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. December 15, 2023: Renowned Jamaican-born Grammy-nominated jazz legend, Dr. Monty Alexander, CD, O.J, is set to once again infuse the holiday season with his soulful rhythms and positive vibes in New York and Washington, D.C.

Dr. Alexander will return to grace the stage at Birdland Jazz in NYC from December 21st to 25th for twice nightly shows that promise to uplift the spirits of jazz fans everywhere in what has become an annual performance.

For show times and ticket reservations, visit HERE and at https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/monty-alexander-holiday-show-2/

Nestled at 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036, Birdland has been an integral part of New York City’s musical heritage since 1949, hosting jazz legends like Tito Puente and showcasing iconic big bands including those led by Chico O’Farrill, Duke Ellington, Toshiko Akiyoshi, and Maria Schneider.

To close out the year, Dr. Alexander will again enchant audiences at Blues Alley in Washington D.C., with performances from December 27th to 31st. These twice nightly shows at Blues Alley are once again bound to be unforgettable, and tickets can be secured HERE and at https://www.instantseats.com/?fuseaction=home.venue&artistID=2145&venueID=3 Located at 1073 REAR Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, Blues Alley has held its reputation as the nation’s premier jazz and supper club since 1965.

Dr. Alexander’s holiday repertoire will draw from a rich tapestry of musical experiences with American entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, and Quincy Jones. He will also pay homage to jazz giants like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Milt Jackson, and Ray Brown. Moreover, he will hark back to his pioneering role in Jamaican popular music during the late 1950s and his profound friendship with the late Jamaican American icon and freedom fighter, Dr. Harry Belafonte.

Joining Dr. Alexander on stage will be accomplished musicians Luke Sellick on bass and Jason Brown on drums, while the special feature guest for the nights of December 21/22 and 23 in NYC will be the celebrated hand drummer/percussionist extraordinaire, Bobby Thomas, Jr.

These performances follow the completion of his highly anticipated upcoming studio album, ‘D-DAY,’ which features Sellick on bass and Brown on drums.

As he approaches his 80th birthday, Dr. Alexander continues to mesmerize global audiences with his infectious energy and heartfelt messages during his worldwide tours. Currently in production, “The Monty Alexander Movie,” a documentary filmed in Jamaica, the United States, and Europe, directed by Academy Award-winning cinematographer Jefferson Miller and veteran filmmaker Arthur Gorson, promises an insightful glimpse into Dr. Alexander’s artistic journey.

Since his move from Kingston, Jamaica to the United States almost six decades ago, Alexander has remained an iconic figure in American jazz. His captivating energy, boundless melodic creativity, effervescent rhythms, and sophisticated artistry span jazz, blues, gospel, calypso, reggae, and the American songbook.

Boasting an extensive discography of over 75 albums and recognized as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time, Alexander received the esteemed Commander in the Order of Distinction in 2000. In 2022, the Jamaican government honored him with the national distinction of the Order of Jamaica for his outstanding contributions to Jamaican music and his remarkable interpretations of jazz on a global scale. Additionally, he holds an honorary doctorate (DLitt) from the University of The West Indies.

Alexander’s virtuosic piano skills and his unique fusion of jazz with Caribbean musical influences continue to captivate global audiences. His performances are marked by infectious energy, soulful improvisation, and an innate groove. Whether interpreting jazz classics, reimagining popular tunes, or showcasing his own compositions, Alexander’s expressive playing leaves an indelible mark on listeners.

Beyond his musical achievements, Dr. Alexander takes immense pride in representing Jamaican culture on a global stage, infusing the spirit and vibrancy of his homeland into his performances. As a respected figure in the jazz world, his music transcends borders, forging connections among people and leaving an enduring impact on all fortunate enough to witness his extraordinary talent.

For more information, visit his YouTube channel or his official website at https://montyalexander.com/. You can also follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmontyalexander or stay updated on his performances through his Twitter handle, @montyHKE.

