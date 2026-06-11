World News
Iran war live: Trump claims Tehran deal ‘approved’, cancels new strikes
11 June 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 12 Jun 202612 Jun 2026
- United States President Donald Trump said he cancelled a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, claiming that a deal with Tehran is close to being finalised and a “time and place of the signing” are “to be announced shortly”.
- Earlier, Trump had warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and threatened that US forces would take Iran’s Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points.
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