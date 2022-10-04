Gordon Brothers Appointed Exclusive Selling Agent for Jubilee Sailing Trust Limited’s Tall Ship Lord Nelson

CARIBPR WIRE, London, Oct. 04, 2022: Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has been appointed as the exclusive selling agent for the tall ship Lord Nelson on behalf of Jubilee Sailing Trust Limited after the company was placed into Administration.

Gordon Brothers is managing the disposition of Lord Nelson and marketing it for sale to the international marine and yacht markets.

Lord Nelson was built in 1985 and is the first tall ship in the world designed to accommodate personnel of all physical abilities to sail alongside the ship’s crew. Between 2012 and 2014, the ship completed a circumnavigation of the world with a full complement of sailors of various abilities on board. Lord Nelson was used for training purposes on behalf of charitable organizations when the ship wasn’t sailing at various races and regattas.

“Lord Nelson presents prospective buyers within the marine and shipping industry a unique opportunity to purchase a ship designed to accommodate any individual who sails,” said Simon Bamford, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “As we continue to grow within the marine, shipping and offshore markets, we leverage our in-house sector expertise backed by decades of asset experience for engagements like Lord Nelson.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Gordon Brothers on this engagement,” said Joint Administrator Richard Lewis of Grant Thornton UK LLP. “Given their many years of buying, selling and valuing assets, they were a natural choice to help us realise value for the benefit of the company’s creditors.”

For more information about Lord Nelson and ship specifications, please visit Gordon Brothers’ website: https://uk-assets.gordonbrothers.com/assets-for-sale/assets/t/tall-ship-lord-nelson

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated marine services and valuations practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S. The firm provides advisory services including fleet and vessel renewal analysis, disposition and investment strategies.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Jubilee Sailing Trust Limited

On 26 August 2022, Richard Lewis and Sarah O’Toole of Grant Thornton were appointed Joint Administrators of Jubilee Sailing Trust Limited. The principal asset of the Company is the tall ship, Lord Nelson. The Company is a subsidiary of the charity Jubilee Sailing Trust (the Charity). The Charity operates another tall ship (Tenacious) via a separate subsidiary Jubilee Sailing Trust (Tenacious) Limited. Tenacious and Lord Nelson are the only tall ships in the world designed and built to be sailed by a truly mixed ability crew, including people with a wide variety of impairments and health conditions. For the avoidance of doubt, both the Charity and Jubilee Sailing Trust (Tenacious) Limited continue to trade and operate Tenacious.

