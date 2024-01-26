Former BVI Premier Faces Life In Prison Sentence

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. Feb. 14, 2024: Former Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Andrew Fahie has been convicted in Miami Federal Court for his involvement in a conspiracy to facilitate the transportation of large quantities of cocaine through the archipelago in 2022.

Andrew Fahie, from premier to US federal inmate.

After more than four hours of deliberation, a jury unanimously found Fahie guilty on four counts related to conspiracy and money laundering. He now faces a potential life sentence in prison and a $10 million fine specifically for the cocaine conspiracy charge.

Fahie was found to have collaborated with undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents who posed as drug dealers, intending to traffic a significant cocaine shipment through territorial waters.

Previously serving as both the BVI’s premier and tourism minister, Fahie was convicted after a week-long trial. His alleged co-conspirator, Oleanvine Maynard, who held the position of managing director of the British Virgin Islands’ port authority at the time, was arrested alongside Fahie. Maynard provided extensive testimony against Fahie during the trial.

Court documents indicate that Fahie anticipated receiving an initial payment of $500,000 in cash, along with future proceeds from drug sales, in exchange for facilitating the shipment. Fahie, who had been free on bail, was subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody.

Maynard, who pleaded guilty last June to participating in the conspiracy, is set to be sentenced on February 22 by Judge Williams. Reports suggest she is seeking leniency for her cooperation. Fahie has consistently denied all charges against him.

The incident unfolded when Fahie and Maynard, attending the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami in April 2022, decided to investigate a purported $700,000 shipment aboard an airplane they believed was destined for the BVI.