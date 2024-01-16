Enterprise Mobility Fuels Global Growth, Entering New Markets in Latin America and the Caribbean

Branch openings in Chile, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands highlight continued global expansion for the world’s leading car rental business

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Enterprise Mobility is expanding its growing footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean to provide more vehicle rental and mobility options for both business and leisure travelers across the region.

Today, Enterprise Rent-A-Car branches open for the first time ever in Chile – and National Car Rental and Alamo branches are open once again since exiting during the pandemic – through franchise partner Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos. Circulo Autos is a family-owned holding company with more than 30 years of experience in the mobility industry including a car dealership group that operates 18 locations across four cities in Chile.

Enterprise, National and Alamo brands will be available in five locations including two in the capital city Santiago as well as Talca, Linares and Antofagasta. Franchise expansion plans include introducing service to additional airports in Chile along with adding branches in other major city centers.

“Circulo’s robust infrastructure – dealerships, body shops, maintenance centers and more – provide an excellent foundation for future growth and expansion,” said Paulo Rodriguez, AVP of Global Franchising – Latin America and the Caribbean at Enterprise Mobility. “Expansion into Chile is an important part of our global growth plan, which is designed to ensure our customers have greater access to the brands they know and love, no matter where they travel.”

The opening in Chile is just one of numerous recent franchise openings across the region with Enterprise, National and Alamo branches being introduced for the first time ever in the U.S. Virgin Islands last month. Following the opening of its first location at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, the largest international airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the business plans to open more franchise branches and provide service on the other two main islands of St. Croix and St. John.

The Cayman Islands also welcomed the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand last month, with a new branch that services the Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman being established to complement the National and Alamo branches that were already in operation. Future plans in the region include a new tri-branded airport location featuring Enterprise, National and Alamo that will service the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

Enterprise Mobility, through its franchisees, now operates in more than 30 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, covering the vast majority of countries in the region. Established in 1957, the business has a global presence with a network of more than 9,500 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories and 90,000-plus global team members.

“All of our partners provide the world-class customer service and operational excellence that our customers have grown to know and love,” said Rodriguez. “We’re thrilled to deliver more unforgettable customer experiences for business and leisure travelers across the region.”

For more information, visit www.enterprisemobility.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258065/Enterprise_Mobility_Logo.jpg