Bob Marley Would Take His Kids To KFC For A Treat, Rohan Marley Shares

Bob Marley’s children continue to share fond memories of him before his passing in 1981. The Bob Marley: One Love biopic continues to dominate the U.S. and global box office as a record-breaking number of moviegoers flock to theaters to see the film.

The reggae legend’s son, Rohan Marley, who turns 52 this year, sat down with Drink Champs, where he shared his memories of his father, whom he likened to a superhero. Although Bob Marley was a vegan due to his Rastafarian beliefs, Rohan says he would occasionally take his children to KFC as a treat.

“When you’re young, you don’t want none of that sh*t,” Rohan told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Beetroot, Irish moss, you know a lot of ital food, no taste, wheat dumpling. But some of the time he’ll take you to Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC].”

Brothers Julian, Ky-Mani & Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley says he was only nine years old when Bob Marley died at the young age of 36 on May 11, 1981, after a battle with skin cancer. Bob was very disciplined when it came to his health and diet and would often go for runs and play football (soccer) when he was not performing or recording music.

The One Love biopic covers a tumultuous period in Bob Marley’s life when he survived an assassination attempt and fled to England, where he and his band recorded the Exodus album, which was released in 1977. The album was named the best album of the 20th century by Time magazine in 1999, and Rolling Stone ranked it 48 on the magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Albums of all Time.

Bob Marley received his cancer diagnosis in the UK after visiting the doctor for an injured toe that wasn’t healing. He injured his toe while playing football in the park. However, despite continuing touring and recording, he was urged by his wife, Rita Marley, and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Bob Marley: One Love movie, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob, is currently the No. 1 movie in the United States for a second straight week with a whopping $72.2 million haul at the domestic box office. The movie surpassed $100 million at the global box office after two weeks in theaters.