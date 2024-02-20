Aidonia, Nigy Boy, Jada Kingdom Booked For Reggae Sumfest 2024

Reggae Sumfest promoters confirmed that dancehall giant Aidonia is the latest artist booked for this year’s staging. The announcement comes after the show announced that Nigy Boy and Jada Kingdom have also joined the lineup.

Among the other performers announced for Reggae Sumfest 2024 is international R&B legend Babyface, who is slated to perform on International Night Two on July 20. Dancehall singjay Nigy Boy is booked to perform on the same night as Babyface, while Aidonia and Jada Kingdom are slated to perform on Dancehall Night, Friday, July 19.

This marks the first time that Jada Kingdom is headlining her own set at Reggae Sumfest. Last year, she made a cameo during D’Yani’s set, and judging from the response from the audience, the promoters had to bring her back as a headliner.

Like Jada, the visually impaired singer, Nigy Boy is making his debut this year at Reggae Sumfest. The young singer has been getting a lot of buzz on the dancehall scene with his Dutty Money Riddim hit “Continent Video.”

Aidonia is a veteran of Reggae Sumfest and a veteran in dancehall. This year, he took a self-imposed musical hiatus to focus on his family after welcoming a newborn a year following the passing of his son, King Khalif, who died from cancer. Despite not releasing any new music in the near future, Aidonia is taking timeout to perform for his fans at one of the biggest stage shows in Jamaica, Reggae Sumfest.

Aidonia also has a handful of shows coming up in the US, including performances for his birthday weekend, April 26-28, where he will perform in Philadelphia, Connecticut, and New York. Donia welcomed his new son in December last year, weeks after telling Urban Islandz that he would take a break from music to help his wife, Kimberly Megan, raise their new bundle of joy.

“Before me come off of the stage mi affi big up mi wife ah mi yaad. She know how me stay enuh, when mi forward pon stage and everything nice and mi feel good. Monday gone we welcome the birth of we son,” the 4th Genna deejay told fans during a performance at Yush.