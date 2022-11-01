Yung Miami, Gucci Mane, Boosie And More Reacts To Takeoff’s Death

The death of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff rocked the hip-hop community early Tuesday morning after reports surfaced that he was shot and killed in Houston.

Takeoff was reportedly killed at a Houston-area bowling alley, Houston Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning. The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was reportedly shot around 2:35 a.m in what police describe as an after-party. Reports online suggest that a board game went wrong before the shooting.

A video of Takeoff lying in a pool of blood as his friends helplessly look on has been shared online. In that video, his uncle Quavo can be heard screaming in agony after realizing that he wasn’t moving.

On Tuesday, thousands of people, including members of the hip-hop community, reacted to the death of Takeoff, who was mostly known for being the quiet one who didn’t talk much.

“Rip Takeoff.. this s–t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family,” Ja Rule wrote on Twitter.

Producer London On Da Track wrote, “Long live Takeoff s–t krazy out here.”

Fellow rapper Lecrae bemoaned the loss of life of another young black male.

“No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss,” Lecrae wrote on Twitter.

Yung Miami reacted, “Damn takeoff” with the prayer emoji.

Def Jam Recordings also sent a message to the rapper’s family and friends.

“Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff.”

At the time of his death, Takeoff had just split from the Migos and had teamed up with his uncle Quavo to start the duo Unc & Phew. On Monday, they released a music video for their controversial single “Messy,” in which Quavo references the elevator fight he had with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

Some artists also recognized the rapper’s talent and the fact that he was just 28 years old.

“Rest In Peace Takeoff my condolences to his family and close friends, very dope artist gone too soon,” Lloyd Banks wrote.

His friend Bow Wow also wrote, “Nawfisde patna gone way to soon… we was just at magic and Kevin hart show together. This beyond unreal.”

Over on Instagram, Teyana Taylor expressed shock at the news of the rapper’s passing as she shared a photo of him wearing a t-shirt promoting her final album.

“Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” she captioned the photo.

Reality TV actress Deelishis also spoke about how angry people were and the recent number of rappers who have been killed.

“Just a week ago these 2 talented, accomplished & highly motivated young men were celebrating a new project and now this week their families have to plan a funeral and permanently bury one of them! Damn like whats wrong with living your life unbothered by evil angry people! You can absolutely dislike a person and never ever have to wish nor do them harm?? why is it so necessary to take that persons f**n life…” she wrote on Instagram.

“Jumping The Broom” actress Tasha Smith also wrote, “This is so so heartbreaking.”

Fellow rapper Rich The Kid, who was Takeoff’s best friend, also wrote an emotional remembrance of his friend and their times together struggling before they made it in the rap game.

“Today I lost more than a brother. My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t . The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! I can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, Takeoff’s label, Quality Control, has not publicly reacted to the tragic death of the rapper. His cousin Offset and his Cardi B, with whom he was once close, have also not reacted to the death as yet.

Police have not given further details about what led to the shooting or if there have been any arrests. There are reports that the rappers did not have security with them at the time of the shooting.

Gucci Mane also posted a photo of Takeoff, writing, “This broke my heart [broken heart emoji] Rest In Peace.”

Chance The Rapper pens a lengthy tribute to Takeoff. “Father God, We are but children,” he wrote. “Even as men we are children, we are your kids. Please protect us, please guide us, please save us. Please give us the strength to go on, but give us the rest to rebuild. Place your hand on us to know we are not alone, hold us tight while we cry. Let me know we are not lost. Let us know we can come home. Father keep us as your children and protect our children. Protect our wives, protect our homes. Protect our minds from destructive thoughts. Remind us of the joys you’ve given us, remind us of your covenant, remind us of your love. Make us more like you Father and the world will change with us. In your sons precious name it is so.”