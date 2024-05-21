Yung Miami and Meek Mill Unfollowed Diddy Amid Cassie Video Fallout

Diddy is losing some of the people closest to him, including some who publicly defended him over the past several months. Yung Miami and Meek Mill are the latest of his close associates who have distanced themselves from the embattled rapper/entrepreneur.

After a video surfaced last week showing the rap mogul brutally attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, several celebrities cut ties with him, including some of those who previously defended him. The clip was released by CNN and shows Diddy wrapped in a towel chasing down Cassie in the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The rapper caught up with her as she awaited an elevator and proceeded to assault her. He threw her to the ground and proceeded to kick her as she curled up in a ball on the floor. The Bad Boy rapper then dragged her by her hoodie, seemingly bringing her back to his hotel room. According to reports, security saw the footage and allegedly told Cassie not to stay at the hotel. Diddy also reportedly paid the hotel $50,000 to make the video disappear, but evidently, it didn’t.

Twitter/X

On Tuesday (May 21), fans noticed that Yung Miami and Meek Mill were no longer following Diddy on Instagram. The City Girls rapper is also no longer following him on Twitter/X. Neither of the two rappers has made a public statement about Diddy or the video since it came out, but the “Act Bad” rapper was reportedly on vacation with the business mogul and his children a few weeks prior.

Yung Miami also recently addressed public criticisms claiming that she was one of the people allegedly smuggling drugs for Diddy. “Y’all be going for anything,” she said in response. “Something the internet made up and yall ran with it! N***s don’t even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT?”

Meek Mill recently got into a heated exchange with 50 Cent after Diddy’s son, King Combs, released a diss song taking aim at the G-Unit rapper. Meek chided Fifty for beefing with the young aspiring rapper, to which Fif responded by calling him out for his strong ties to Diddy.

Steph Curry and Lebron James have also unfollowed Diddy on Instagram.

