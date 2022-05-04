Young Thug Explains Why Broke Men Should Not Have Kids

Young Thug explains why he thinks that broke men should not be allowed to have kids and why women should not live above their means.

In a rare rant last week on Instagram Live, Young Thug shared some controversial views on who should be allowed to reproduce. According to the YSL rapper, “you should not be able to n*t if you dead broke.” Thugger’s take was met with mixed reactions, but he further explained the reason for his view.

“You bringing poor kids into this world and you making n***as rob and kill and steal ’cause you running around with no type of career, no nothing,” Thugger continued. “Your kids growing up looking at Thug and his game.”

Tragedy struck in Young Thug’s family recently after the mother of one of his kids was shot and killed following an alleged altercation at a popular bowling alley in south Atlanta. It is unclear if this inspired the rapper’s rant, but he sure seemed to be in a bad mood and felt the need to vent.

The ladies weren’t safe from the rapper’s bashing either as he went on to discuss women who crave a lifestyle that is above their means.

“You can’t want top-tier situations and you’re the bottom of the barrel… B*tches be dead ass broke wantin’ a Birkin,” he added before asking if they were going to put the Birkin bag in a Uber. Thug also scolds women for wanting to go from zero to ten without putting in work.

Young Thug has been busy preparing new music for his fans and recently made an appearance on Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You. Fans are expecting him to release a new project soon after he teased the artwork online.

Do you agree with Young Thug’s opinion on who should be allowed to have kids?