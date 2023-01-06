Young farmer gunned down in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 25-year-old farmer was shot and killed by gunmen while riding his bicycle along the Comfort main road in Clarendon on Friday.

The deceased is Nicholas Williams of Comfort district in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:30 am, Williams was riding his bicycle on the roadway, when a motorcar was driven up beside him with armed men on board.

The men opened gunfire, hitting Williams several times before escaping from the area in the car.

Williams was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police are investigating the incident.

NewsAmericasNow.com