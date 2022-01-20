Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Faces New Rape & Robbery Charges

The investigation into the death of Young Dolph’s murder is continuing with the two men charged for the rapper’s killing, Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32 making their first court appearance this week.

Aside from the arraignment, police are getting ready to lay additional charges on accused Johnson for violation of sex offender laws relating to a previous rape conviction.

ABC24 Memphis has reported that 23-year-old Johnson has violated his sex offender registry conditions. He was arrested and charged in 2015 for aggravated rape and robbery at the age of 17. Johnson, who goes by the rap name Straight Dropp has boasted about beating his previous charges. However, the youngster was only let out of jail because he was a juvenile criminal. He was placed on the violent juvenile sex offender registry list at age 19 when he was released but is now being charged for violating those conditions.

Johnson was granted bond for those charges and has posted a $5,000 bond. However, he remains in custody on first-degree murder charges and is unlikely to be bonded.

At 23, Johnson is a hardened criminal. Authorities say his criminal history is extensive and includes several violent crimes, including a triple shooting in a bowling alley in 2017, for which he served nine months in jail.

He was also slapped with gun and drug charges in May 2018 and again with federal gun charges in July 2018 in a never-ending in-and-out of jail rap sheet.

READ: Young Dolph’s Brother Also Targeted By Murder Suspects, Says Feds

He and Johnson are both indicted on separate counts of first-degree murder for the killing of rapper Young Dolph in November 2021, and they also face attempted murder charges for Dolph’s brother, who was with him on the same day.

Smith and Johnson are also facing several other charges in relation to the commission of that crime, including being convicted felons in possession of a firearm and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felon, as well as theft of property over $10,000 for carjacking of the vehicle Johnson was eventually found with.

Meanwhile, a third suspect who assisted Johnson with his escape, 26-year-old Shundale Barnett, is facing charges for accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. He was a passenger in the getaway car with Johnson.