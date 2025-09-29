Young America Capital Advises Cloud Carib in Strategic Growth Financing from Partners for Growth 

This financing will support Cloud Carib’s regional expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America, bolstering its sovereign cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services for governments and regulated enterprises where data sovereignty and compliance are essential.

“This transaction demonstrates how Young America Capital helps innovative technology companies access the right capital partners to accelerate growth,” said Jackson Ritchie, Managing Director at Young America Capital. “Cloud Carib is building a critical platform for digital sovereignty and cybersecurity in the Caribbean and Latin America, and we are honored to support their expansion strategy.”

Headquartered in The Bahamas, Cloud Carib has established itself as a trusted partner for sovereign cloud solutions across CARICOM member states and select Latin American markets. With PFG’s flexible capital, the company is positioned to scale operations, accelerate product development, and strengthen its leadership in secure digital infrastructure.

“Working with Partners for Growth and executing this facility reinforces Cloud Carib’s mission to empower the region with secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure,” said Scott Mackenzie, CEO of Cloud Carib. “This investment is more than capital; it’s a vote of confidence in The Bahamas and the Caribbean as an investable innovation economy.”

Andrew Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Partners for Growth, added: “We are pleased to provide Cloud Carib with a flexible capital solution to support its continued expansion. The company has built a resilient platform with a reputation for excellence in cloud and managed services. We look forward to supporting its next stage of growth.”

“Advising Cloud Carib on this transaction reflects Young America Capital’s deep expertise in the technology sector and our growing track record in advising companies that are driving innovation in digital infrastructure and cybersecurity,” added Jackson Ritchie, Managing Director at YAC.

About Young America Capital

Young America Capital is a New York-based investment bank and a FINRA/SIPC-registered broker-dealer. The firm specializes in mergers & acquisitions, growth financing, and strategic advisory for lower middle-market companies across technology, healthcare, real estate, consumer, industrials, renewables, and other sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated benefits of the transaction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Young America Capital does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

