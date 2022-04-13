Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty In Stabbing Case Of NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mother

Yaya Mayweather pleads guilty to aggravated assault in her stabbing case involving NBA YoungBoy’s baby mother.

While NBA YoungBoy is busy breaking streaming records, two of his ex-girlfriends are hammering out their court cases.

Yaya Mayweather, unfortunately, had to learn as she faced the consequences of her actions and pled guilty to aggravated assault for an incident that went down in 2020. The 21-year-old Las Vegas native, who is the daughter of famous boxer Floyd Mayweather, stabbed another young woman in a heated argument that resulted in the woman being seriously injured and having to get medical treatment.

Yaya, whose real name is Iyanna Mayweather, is known partially because of her famous father as well as her on-and-off-again relationship with rapper NBA YoungBoy with whom she has a son. The two dated, but YoungBoy has seven other children with other women. Both Mayweather and Lapattra Jacobs have children with the “Bandit” entertainer, and the two women got into a heated argument at his home as Mayweather reportedly found Jacobs in the house and asked her to leave which she refused.

The argument then moved to the kitchen and then went from verbal to physical, with Jacobs suffering from multiple lacerations. Jacobs ended up in the hospital and underwent surgery while Yaya was arrested.

For the severity of the charges, Mayweather faces up to 20 years behind bars though many thought that her father’s celebrity clout and influence could have had the case dismissed. Yaya decided to plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and hopefully, her lawyer can work some legal magic. Though she is awaiting sentencing, the prosecutor is recommending she take six years of probation, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room. Sentencing is set for June 15.

Yaya has tried her hand at a rap career with the release of the song “Oh Okay Remix,” but the results have been met with a lukewarm reception. She also launched a YouTube channel but has not uploaded much content.

Yaya Mayweather’s rocky relationship with NBA YoungBoy has played out in the public arena several times, with the biggest blow-up occurring in April 2020 after the stabbing when the rapper in one of his video rants called Floyd Mayweather “a b*tch a** ni**a.”

Many were relieved that Floyd did not treat him to one of his famous right hooks and instead took the high road. After all, it was getting angry and being physical that landed his daughter in hot water.