Yaksta Taps Usain Bolt For Tropical Single ‘Whine’ Off New Album ’22’

Yaksta taps Usain Bolt for his new tropical feel single “Whine.”

The track is featured on the reggae/dancehall artist’s new album, 22. The party anthem features the retired athlete showcasing his vocals over a bouncy beat produced by his label A-Team Lifestyle. “Whine” sets the mood ahead of the summer party season in Jamaica, with the two artists plotting a music video to further push the single.

“We no need no Hennessy to rave/ All I need is a cup of lemonade/ A pack of rowdy wrap around my brains/ Defy gravity and levitate for days/ I can make you call me babes/ Slow strokes while I whisper in your ears,” the deejay rhymes.

22 is the debut album for Yaksta, who has been steadily making a name for himself in Jamaican music over the past few years with a catalog of conscious music. The album packs 20 singles with guest appearances from Chronic Law, Rygin King, Marlon Easy, Demarco, Monifa, and Usain Bolt. The deejay held a star-studded album release party in Kingston last week with performances from some of his musical friends, including Kranium, 10Tik, Beenie Man, Shane O, Turbulence, Munga Honorable, and Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid.

In speaking about the project, Yaksta says he simply do music for his fans, and so far, he hasn’t missed a step.

“I do music for the people,” he told the Star. “My music aims to entertain and to educate, so I wanted to host a launch that would place me closer to my fans. My only expectations are to interact with the fans themselves, and show them the work that has gone into my album. It comes at a significant time of the year, in Reggae Month, and the plan is to let persons see how there is consciousness in dancehall.”

Yaksta is best known for songs like “Ambition,” “See and Know,” “Hype & Bruk,” and “Alchemist.”