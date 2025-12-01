Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, and Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Ukrainian officials Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Hallandale Beach, Florida

Video Duration 02 minutes 04 seconds play-arrow02:04

Rubio says US-Ukraine talks on ending war ‘productive’ but ‘complicated’

By Nils Adler and Virginia Pietromarchi

Published On 1 Dec 20251 Dec 2025

  • A Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine has killed at least four people, local officials say, as diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war intensify.
  • The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet United States envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.