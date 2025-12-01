World News
Witkoff heading to Russia, Zelenskyy meets Macron amid new push to end war
01 December 2025
- A Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine has killed at least four people, local officials say, as diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war intensify.
- The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet United States envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.
