Will Smith Shares IG Reel, Unbothered By Jada Pinkett Smith’s Bombshell

Will Smith appears to be totally unbothered by his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell stories over the past week.

Jada has come under heavy criticism over the past several days as she embarked on her book tour to promote her memoir, Worthy. Not only has she dropped some bombshell stories about her marriage to Will Smith, but she also had some tales about her days with Tupac Shakur and some intimate details about her life, some of which fans say further embarrassed Will.

It’s no secret that Will Smith is one of the most gifted and iconic actors of all time, not just in black Hollywood but all of Hollywood. So naturally, fans are quick to jump to his defense, and Jada has been getting the bitter end of the stick of that reaction from fans.

Perhaps the biggest bombshell Jada Pinkett Smith dropped was that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016 and have not gotten back together since their separation. This also means that they were separated when Will infamously slapped Chris Rock for a joke about Jada at the 2022 Oscars that ended up being a stain on his decorated career in Hollywood. She also shared other stories about when Tupac Shakur proposed to her while serving time at Rikers Island prison. Additionally, Jada shared that Chris Rock previously asked her out on a date because he thought that some rumors that were circulating at the time about her and Will getting a divorce were true.

Throughout it all, Will has remained silent, with the exception of some occasional posts on his social media showcasing his adventures. On Sunday, the I Am Legend actor shared an Instagram reel of himself on a boat with the caption, “Notifications off.” In the short clip, Smith takes a nap as the medium-sized boat sails the high seas at a rapid pace. “Fun fact about me I can take a nap almost anywhere,” he said. He also limits the comments, so don’t expect to see trolls paying him a visit.

Will Smith also shared a comment to the New York Times about what has been unfolding since Jada sat down for a candid interview with Hoda Kotb.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” the actor said. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997. The couple has two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow Smith, 22, while Will has an older son, 30, from a previous relationship.