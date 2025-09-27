World News
What’s behind Microsoft’s canceling of some services to Israel’s military?
27 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
US tech giant Microsoft says it has stopped the Israeli military from accessing its cloud computing and AI technology.
The move follows an investigation that found that Israeli forces had been using Microsoft’s powerful Azure services for mass surveillance and attacks in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
But has Microsoft’s decision come too late? And what can be done to stop Israel from simply finding a replacement from another powerful software supplier?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Rob Pegoraro – Technology journalist and analyst
Taghreed El-Khodary – Palestinian journalist and analyst
Kenneth Roth – Former executive director of Human Rights Watch and author of Righting Wrongs: My Life in Human Rights
