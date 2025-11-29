World News
What next for Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s top aide quits?
29 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide resigned this week amid a growing corruption scandal.
Andriy Yermak had been due to lead key talks with the US on the war with Russia this weekend.
So, what does this mean for Ukraine?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Olena Tregub – Secretary-general of Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission
Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist and political analyst
Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University
