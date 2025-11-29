A strategic enclave for your Investment in Cuba  Building productive and business alliances that contribute to the country  Abdala, with three doses, demonstrates 92.28% efficacy  The 11th Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba is convened  A Mambí with his foot always “in the stirrup”  “Working, producing, creating, and fighting is the best summary of these hours 
What next for Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s top aide quits? 

29 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top aide resigned this week amid a growing corruption scandal.

Andriy Yermak had been due to lead key talks with the US on the war with Russia this weekend.

So, what does this mean for Ukraine?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Olena Tregub – Secretary-general of Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist and political analyst

Donnacha O Beachain – Professor of politics at Dublin City University

 

