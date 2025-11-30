Cuba celebrated 50 years of Angola  Induced inflation: The economic warfare driving up prices from abroad  A Mambí with his foot always “in the stirrup”  Dignity and memory in white coats  Building productive and business alliances that contribute to the country  Abdala, with three doses, demonstrates 92.28% efficacy 
World News

What is driving US President’s Trump’s actions against Venezuela? 

30 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Venezuela has accused Washington of a “colonial threat” against its sovereignty after US President Donald Trump said he was shutting down the country’s airspace.

The Latin American nation is on high alert after United States attacks on boats nearby and a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Trump says he is fighting drug trafficking.

But is that the real reason?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Mark Pfeifle – US Republican strategist and a former White House deputy national security adviser

Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela

Christopher Sabatini – Senior research fellow for Latin America at Chatham House

 

