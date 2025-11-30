World News
What is driving US President’s Trump’s actions against Venezuela?
30 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Venezuela has accused Washington of a “colonial threat” against its sovereignty after US President Donald Trump said he was shutting down the country’s airspace.
The Latin American nation is on high alert after United States attacks on boats nearby and a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
Trump says he is fighting drug trafficking.
But is that the real reason?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Mark Pfeifle – US Republican strategist and a former White House deputy national security adviser
Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela
Christopher Sabatini – Senior research fellow for Latin America at Chatham House
