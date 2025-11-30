Support Local News
30th November 2025
A strategic enclave for your Investment in Cuba
A speech like a sound of a Bugle
Recovery efforts continue in eastern Cuba to erase the traces of Melissa
Cuba celebrated 50 years of Angola
Fidel in the Aula Magna: 20 essential topics
Building productive and business alliances that contribute to the country
World News
Week in Pictures: From deadly fire in Hong Kong to Russian attack on Kyiv
30 November 2025
Gallery
Wong, 71, displays visible distress after revealing that his wife remains trapped in Wang Fuk Court during a devastating fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong. The catastrophic blaze has killed at least 146 people, with dozens still unaccounted for, after flames engulfed the residential towers that housed 4,600 residents [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Published On 30 Nov 2025
A displaced Palestinian woman warms herself beside a fire amid the ruins of destroyed buildings in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza Strip. Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 70,100 Palestinians and wounded 170,965 since October 2023. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Houses partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo. Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on November 29 and appealed for international assistance, as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 193, with another 228 reported missing. [AFP]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae observe a demonstration flight at Kalma Airfield in Wonsan, Gangwon province, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Korean People's Army Air Force. [KCNA via AFP]
Sweden's Sandra Attermo, left, exchanges blows with Kenya's Consolata Musanga during their Women's Super Bantamweight boxing title clash at the Edge Convention Center in Nairobi. [Simon Maina/AFP]
Filipino clergy members shout slogans and hold up placards during an anticorruption demonstration on Bonifacio Day in Manila, the Philippines. The protest was prompted by widespread allegations of corruption in government infrastructure projects. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
A resident examines a damaged car in front of a residential building struck during an air attack on Kyiv. According to Kyiv authorities, a Russian drone assault hit the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of November 29, 2025, killing one person and injuring seven. [Genya Savilov/AFP]
Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, walks alongside Orthodox Jews during a demonstration in Rome, Italy. The protest took place during a nationwide strike organized by the USB union in solidarity with Gaza and in opposition to the government's planned increase in military spending. A placard in the image reads 'Judaism rejects Zionism'. [Remo Casilli/Reuters]
Residents remove thick mud from the entrance of a flooded home after flash floods struck Meureudu in Indonesia's Pidie Jaya district of Aceh province. Devastating floods across Southeast Asia have killed more than 300 people in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, according to authorities. [Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP]
A Sudanese refugee woman from Darfur rides a donkey laden with harvested crops outside the Iridimi refugee camp northwest of Iriba, in Wadi Fira province, eastern Chad, as conflict continues to rage in Sudan. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
