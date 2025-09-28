World News
Week in Pictures: From a typhoon in Asia to missile strikes in Kyiv
28 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
From the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza City by the Israeli army to relatives and demonstrators marching in Mexico City to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College, here is a look at the week in photos.
Related News
15 September 2025
Who are the 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation?
24 September 2025
Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan
18 September 2025
WHO warns hospitals ‘on the brink’ as Israel pushes Gaza City assault
18 September 2025