CaribPR Wire, Toronto, ON, Mon. August 16, 2021: Wazzio Inc. launches its new Financial Literacy WazzCards pilot program on Monday August 16th, 2021, for students in grades 5 to 8 for a two-week period. WazzCards is a real-time virtual classroom tool with teacher certified curriculum that drives engagement, participation and learning in children while empowering parents and teachers to support students right when there is an issue.

“We want to ensure students – especially those identified as at-risk in Black, Indigenous and low-income families or situations – don’t fall further behind. With the disruptions due to Covid-19 and now summer, it is even more critical to keep kids actively engaged in learning in a way that will bolster their education and spark their interest,” explains Wazzio CEO Cher Grant.

The Financial Literacy WazzCards classroom can be accessed via Zoom and there will be a total of 8 classes capped at 30 students each.

WazzCards is a multiple-choice deck content created by certified teachers that allows a real-time view of your virtual classroom and can also be used for in-class learning. Both ways offer a fun, engaging way for the teacher or parent to see how each child responds to and works with the selected deck’s questions without any lag time. WazzCards covers core curriculum subjects such as Math, Science, History and Language, however Cher’s push to have financial literacy at the forefront is a purposeful one.

“By including financial literacy in the WazzCard tool we have been able to provide a way for young learners to develop a foundational understanding of money and finance and for parents to practically prepare their children for a successful future by laying the groundwork for strong financial habits that will last them a lifetime,” Grant added.

Wazzio Inc. is also looking for volunteer Ontario Certified teachers to be a part of the pilot program. Click here for students or parents to book a financial literacy class.

For more info: wazzcards.com | Instagram | LinkedIn

Wazzio Inc was founded in 2013 with a commitment to facilitate ease of access to the information and services people need and use in every facet of life, from business, social and leisure to education. Focusing on mobile technology solutions, consumer solutions and EdTech, Wazzio simplifies the process of consuming, sharing and learning anytime, anywhere. Wazzio Inc. is certified by Women Business Enterprises Canada (WBE Canada) and conducts business in Canada and the United States.

