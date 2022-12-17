Water Authority planned interruption on Shamrock Rd this Sunday Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman News
Water Authority-Cayman would like to inform its customers and the motoring public of planned works along Shamrock Road on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

To facilitate the work, customers in the following areas will experience a temporary interruption of service between 4:00am and 8:00am:

Shamrock Road, from Agricola Drive up to Will T DriveDiscover DriveExplorer WayTrumbach DriveLittle Red Road

Representatives of the Water Authority will be on hand to direct traffic, and traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity.

All motorists are asked to drive with caution to ensure their safety and that of the Water Authority staff.

The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this interruption in service may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.

