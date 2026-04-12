Science-based health saves lives  The blockade limits the full performance of the Cuban economy  Life deserves to be celebrated  Cuban youth lead a productive Sunday  An exercise in listening, evaluation, and correction  Progress reported on natural treatments for post-stroke conditions and skin diseases 
World News

Watch JD Vance’s full remarks after US-Iran talks end without deal 

12 April 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Post Content 

Support us

Related News

10 April 2026

Potholes and progress: Mamdani reflects on 100 days as New York’s mayor 

05 April 2026

US pilot from downed F-15 plane rescued in Iran: What we know 

11 April 2026

Israeli strikes kill at least 18 people across southern Lebanon 

02 April 2026

What might end Israel’s war on Iran? 