Wales and Ellerton renew rivalry tonight in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Weymouth Wales cement their place at the top of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) with a victory tonight at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The early table leaders and potential league champions are off to the ideal start with two victories in as many matches, scoring seven goals in the process.

However, tonight’s 8 pm encounter may provide the first true test for the Carrington Village outfit, as they take on rivals Ellerton SC.

In recent years, these two clubs have developed a healthy rivalry that has produced some exciting football and narrow outcomes, most notably the two biggest tournaments held at the BFA Wildey Turf; The Capelli Cup and The Republic Cup, both of which Wales won 1-0.

Ellerton are still trying to reap sweet revenge on their City rivals and contesting for the 2023 Premier League maybe the best chance this golden generation for St George have of doing it.

Wales have been fluent in the goal scoring department as expected with the likes of forwards Shaquille Stewart, Kemar Headley, Nadre Butcher, and the creative spark of Romario “Pete” Harewood and Ackeel “Apple” Applewhaite.

St Andrew Lions captain Darico “Helmet” King (green) will need to inspire his team this evening if they are to earn a positive result versus the BDFSP

Protecting the goal could be a mountainous task for the Ellerton defense, which is being marshaled by Shane Codrington and Romel Burgess, along with roving wingbacks Jaheim Headley and Ja’von “Casper” Austin.

Ellerton has some fire power of their own and one that is packed with pace.

Captain Shakille Belle will lead the line with former senior national team captain Rashad Jules and there maybe a toss up between Roshon “Speedy” Gittens and Shaquan Clarke” for the other wide position, all depends on the game plan from coach Corey “Beenie Man” Barrow.

This game is a fitting night cap for the evening.

Earlier in the evening, Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions will be aiming to secure their first victory of the season, when they come up against the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) at 4 pm.

Ellerton’s winger Roshon “Speedy” Gittens (yellow) and his Wales counterpart Nadre Butcher will be key figures for their teams tonight

Both teams suffered defeat in their previous matches and will have it all to play for in the fixture opener this evening.

It is reported that the BDFSP maybe affected by the injury bug. Defenders Rivaldo Graham and Baggio Harewood, midfielder Akeem Browne and forwards Nicholas Best and Ishaem Ellis are all doubtful for this duel, however the return of experienced defender Jason Lovell should offer some positive news for manager Tahir Batson.

The Lions have allowed six goals in their two matches and will quickly need to improve if they intend to stay amongst the big boys next season.

Jomo Harewood, Shamar “Buju” Edwards and Raymond Hope will need captain Darico “Helmet” King at his best if they are to receive the service that can turn things around for the Lions.

At 6 pm Brittons Hill FC can put pressure on front-runners Wales with a victory over the youthful University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.

They each recorded comfortable victories in their last match, Brittons Hill defeating BDFSP 3-1 and UWI dismissing Abrahams United Silver Sands 5-0.

This one is expected to be an end to end affair as both teams have displayed they enjoy having the ball and enjoy expressing themselves in the attacking third.

Former Brittons Hill playmaker Jaron Oughterson will be a major factor for UWI, along with his midfield partner Romario “Mar” Drakes. Their creativity and eye for goal will cause some challenges for Romario Small and Engozy Reid in defense.

UWI Blackbirds’ playmaker Romario “Mar” Drakes is expected to face a very aggressive Brittons Hill midfield unit

Corey “Rabbits” Hoyte has scored in both of Brittons Hill matches and his partnership with Ray Francis is proving to be prime threat for opponents and a joy to watch.

Their speed, bravery and technical abilities have been the highlight of Brittons Hill’s play thus far and they will need to utilize these characteristics flawlessly if they are to get by the well-organized UWI unit.

