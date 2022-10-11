Wack 100 Sides With YouTuber Charleston White Calling T.I. A Snitch

Wack 100 has hopped into the back and forth between Atlanta rapper T.I. and Charleston White.

On Monday (October 10), Charleston White and King Harris went back and forth, with Harris calling White a snitch and also threatening him. “Man, we are about to whoop your a*s when you come back here. I can see you had a soft upbringing,” King Harris said in a video.

White later responded that he had tagged the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis about King’s “threats.”

“I want to put his (T.I.’s) son in jail,” he said in an Instagram video.

T.I. also chimed in as he called out White and also warned him about coming for any of his children.

“I ain’t on no gangsta s**t. I’m a father, I’m a businessman, and I’m a leader. So ultimately, if you have something to say about me and mine, come to me. Whatever you have to say about me, come to me,” the Atlanta rap legend said.

TIP also emphasized that he was not threatening the cantankerous YouTuber but was rather defending his children.

“People will die about their children, and people are willing to go to prison about their children. Stop. That’s a suggestion. Please stop.”

Charleston did like T.I.’s response, and in a video, he alleged that the rapper was a federal informant and questioned his past run-ins with the law.

“Why that mfer talking bout jumping on me, hurting me boy you better get your bit TIP, and you better tell him you work for crime stoppers. He talking about I had a badge, you had a badge! So I had a badge T.I., remember? They had you going around and doing the community service, talking to the kids about reporting crime cause you got caught with a bunch of guns on federal papers. We don’t know how you beat them charges T.I., cause one thing every n****a in the feds know n****ga I don’t give a damn about that s**t,” he said in a video.

He continued, “tell your son that you inspired me to be a tipster, yeah yeah I wanted t be like TIP. I even wear my hat and everything like you n***a, s**t I want to be a tipster. Tell your son I go the badge idea from you. Get that mfking chick before he end up like Trayvon Martin f***king with me. I’m a George Zimmerman kind a n****a, neighborhood watch n**a I’m on the phone with the police they telling me don’t follow him.”

Wack 100 also joined Charleston and added his two cents about claims that T.I. is a snitch.

Wack and T.I. have had a tense relationship since 2019; he has claimed that T.I. was an informant in the 2008 murder trial of his friend Philant Johnson.

“The truth can never be considered disrespect….cant ignore the seed & blame the tree…. Every action get a reaction,” Wack 100 wrote in a caption where he reposted White’s first video.

In the meantime, the spat between Charleston White and T.I. continued on Tuesday morning, with the YouTuber telling T.I.’s son that they both have “little man syndrome”.

White also proposed a fight between King Harris and Charleston’s son, Charleston vs. T.I., and Tiny vs. White’s wife.

“Let’s get in a UFC fight…Set it up, I bet I kick your a** Clifford, I bet I kick your a** in front of your woman and children. Set it up.No more talking, don’t make another mfing video, send the contract over to the lady you called to talk to n***a. Send the mfing contract over let’s give us 90 days – 6 months training and imma kick you right square off your mfing yellow ass,” Charleston said.