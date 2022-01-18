Wack 100 Claims Feds Now Own Master P Masters And He’s Broke

Wack 100 went in on Master P claiming the No Limit legend is close to being broke and no longer owns his master recordings.

Wack 100 has spilled some unconfirmed tea in the latest discussion on Clubhouse. The manager/ host has made solid claims against Master P, telling cohosts and others on the call that the rapper is practically broke. During the conversations, Wack claimed that 54-year-old Master P does not own his masters and has nowhere near the money he used to have.

“Why you say that n***a Master P broke?” one person on the call asked.

“He is,” Wack said strongly. He added, “Let me get candid. First of all, he don’t own his masters, they took them 18 years ago.”

With the others were expressing their disbelief in the claims, one person even revealing Master P sent him $300 in medicine when he was battling COVID-19, Wack 100 maintained his position.

“Y’all don’t like to believe what’s real bro,” he said.

Master P is popular for being an affluent figure in the music industry. Aside from being a rapper, Master P, born Percy Robert Miller Sr., is known to enjoy a successful career as an entrepreneur and investor. Master P, who also fathers rapper/actor Romeo Miller, is the founder of the famous ‘No Limit Records’ or ‘New No Limit Records,’ known now as ‘No Limit Forever Records.’ But according to Wack, the Feds own the label, and Master P does not get residuals.

During the discussion, Wack 100 also brought up Master P’s snack business. “You think this n*gga be selling noodles,” he quipped.

Following a suggestion from one person on the call that Master P was the original Birdman, Wack 100 hit back, “P ain’t never been Baby. P has never in his life had the kind of money Baby had. You’ll n*ggas just go off a name. Next thing you know you’ll be talking about how Suge [Knight] has money.”

Bringing in Nick Cannon, who received a lecture from Master P when he made anti-Semitic and anti-white remarks he was forced to apologize for, Wack 100 noted that P was in no position to be telling anyone about money. “Who is you bro to be telling this n***a bout his business decisions and your business decisions ain’t been right for 20 years,” he said.

Wack 100 added that Nick Cannon is much richer than P. “Master P ain’t got 20 percent of Nick Cannon’s money,” Wack said. While Wack’s claims have not been confirmed, the host seems to be adamant with his assertions. However, according to wealthygorilla.com, Master P’s net worth is roughly $200 million as of 2022.