Wack 100 Checks Tekashi 6ix9ine For Trolling PnB Rock’s Death

Wack 100 was not pleased with his business partner Tekashi 6ix9ine’s recent post seemingly making fun of PnB Rock’s killing.

PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery in Inglewood, California, while he and the mother of his child dined at a restaurant. The two were having chicken and waffles, as shared by his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, when a lone gunman approached the rapper and demanded his gold and diamond chains before shooting him several times.

The gunman has not been caught, but the 30-year-old rapper’s death sent shockwaves across the hip-hop community as they reacted to his gruesome death and his final moments, which were shared online. Tekashi 6ix9ine popped up on Instagram Stories on Monday with an insensitive post poking fun at the way PnB Rock was killed. “Homie died over,” the rapper wrote over a photo of an enlarged waffle.

The rainbow-haired rapper was slammed for the disgusting comment by many social media users, including his manager, Wack 100, who called him out and even warned him to take a lesson from the incident.

In a lengthy comment, Wack says that the deceased rapper made an error in judgement in not having security around him which might have saved his life. He also shared that PnB Rock’s movements are similar to Tekashi, who often refuses to listen and have his security.

“@6ix9ine Your wrong on this one. He died not acknowledging his surroundings,” Wack 100 began. “Wearing Jewlery in a area in which what he had on was more than what the local homes cost. Allowing a females suggestions to dictate the right decisions. Moving without security . A few of these things I’ve spoken to you about,” he continued.

“Let this situation be a eye opener to you. Life is about decisions & the wrong one can kill ya life span. Blessings to the family but let this be a example of what not to do,” he told 6ix9ine.

PnB Rock and 6ix9ine were not particularly friends, as Rock in the past spoke on the Brooklyn rapper being a “rat” in the past following his 2019 conviction.

In the meantime, 6ix9ine was swiftly condemned by many social media users for the comment.

“I don’t wish death nobody… But ya’ll n****s killed PNB ROCK while he was eating peacefully. But let 6ix9ine live disrespecting Nipsey,” one person tweeted. “I’m starting to see that Charleston White is right.”

“Like… out of all people, you kill PnB Rock???? It’s n****s like 6ix9ine walking around.. George Zimmerman still alive… and you kill PnB Rock. That man didn’t bother anybody. Not a fucking soul smfh,” another person said.

Meanwhile, PnB Rock continues to be mourned widely across the hip hop world. There’s been an outpouring of love for the late rapper as many shared how loved and respected he was in the game.

Among those who’ve shared messages homaging the rapper are Meek Mill and Interscope’s Rvssian. “Rip dawg you didn’t deserve that…. Every time I see one of my friends bleed out on camera or killed on camera, I feel a sick feeling I can’t even really explain… it puts me more and more back in survival mentality!” Meek wrote on Twitter.

Drake also shared an image of himself and PnB in better times. Rvssian also shared several Instagram Stories as he shared regret over the rapper’s death.

“All of this jewelry sh*t aint worth it for these bums taking people lives… I can’t even believe it. Bro was a happy person,” he wrote as he shared other stories of the rapper freestyling one of his tunes. He also shared another story of him and Rock, along with others in the studio.

Among those who have shared condolences for the late rapper are Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and many others.