Vybz Kartel Announces New “The Appellant” Due December

Vybz Kartel has announced his new EP, The Appellant, to be released in December, which appears to tease the debut of his youngest son Aiko and his lawyer Isat Buchanan.

On Sunday, the artist shared the details with a close-up photo of his face and seemed to hint that his lawyer, Isat Buchanan and Aiko may be featured on the project. “New EP Coming this December! #TheAppellant EP from the #ExiledPharaohSeries part1,” the deejay said as he tagged producer @tjrecords and Buchanan and Aiko Palmer.

Buchanan also seemed to use the comments section to troll authorities who claim that the artist has been illegally recording music behind bars. “Weh you say acoustic shot a the new location. Must can get my colab. Ft the studio searchers,” he wrote in one comment. In another, he said, “vocals shot a so the acoustic bad a the new studio system a work with you. Loud loud loud.”

Several of the artist’s followers, including Busta Rhymes, Baby Cham, Jesse Royal, Renee 6:30, and others, also reacted positively to the music announcement.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel has not officially revealed the features for the new EP, which comes on the heel of ‘True Religion’ that was released on September 30th. The EP paid homage to Kartel’s fiancée and their relationship.

Vybz Kartel in prison photo

Vybz Kartel has had a good music year with the artist not only announcing that he was engaged to Turkish woman Sidem Ozturk, but his appeal at the Privy Council seems to be drawing close.

The artist is presently serving 35 years to life for the death of his associate Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, who was reportedly killed by Vybz Kartel, his protégé Shawn Storm and two other co-defendants, Andre St John and Kahira Jones, sometime in 2011.

In recent weeks, the Gaza Empire boss and Ozturk’s relationship has taken center stage as many wondered about his relationship with Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, the mother of his three sons Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi, and Aiko.

The reveal of his engagement to Ozturk has also sparked controversy. Shortly after she appeared on a Fox News interview to talk about their engagement and future together, the deejay was moved from Horizon Remand Center to GP.

Over the weekend, the artist’s reps exclusively told Urban Islandz about alleged mistreatments by a prison warden who threatened to kill him and promised nothing would come of it.

Prison authorities have not yet addressed the claim.