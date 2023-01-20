Vincentians reminded of their role as Citizens

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vincentian students were reminded of their roles as citizens and as future members of the electorate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was done through the Civics Education Program offered to students by the Electoral Office.

Speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face Programme this week, Supervisor of Elections Dora James said the programme is to sensitize students on matters in the electoral space.

But she noted that the students also expressed interest in voter education.

Thus far, the Civics Education Programme has been executed at the secondary schools on the Windward side of the island.

