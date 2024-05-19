Video Shows Dancehall Artist Valiant Stuck In An Elevator In NYC

Valiant is counting his blessings today after getting stuck in an elevator in New York City. The dancehall deejay went on IG Live to share the scary moment, but like a true Jamaican, the whole thing turned into a comedy.

“Guys, guys, I’m in New York and I’m stuck in an elevator,” Valiant said while showing his followers inside of the elevator with his friends. “We’re stuck in an elevator in New York. F***ing hell. See Nick yah him nervous.”

The Jamaican singer also joked about making a hit song in the elevator. “A hit song can build innah elevator ennuh. Find smn nuh,” he said while the trio laughed about the incident while being rescued by firefighters, who extended a ladder through the elevator’s ceiling for the men to climb through. Valiant also noted that this was his first time being stuck in an elevator.

Nevertheless, the artist appeared calm throughout the entire ordeal, much to the surprise of fans who expressed that they would be nervous being stuck in an elevator in one of the many high-rise buildings in one of the biggest cities in the world. The “Mad Out” singer later shared a video of himself on an airplane heading to his next destination. Luckily for him, he was rescued in time to catch his flight.

In the meantime, Valiant has a new song out with Shaneil Muir, “Paradox,” that has been gaining traction on the dancehall airwaves. The artist also released tracks like “Love Problem” and “Lumbah” so far this year. He also dropped two Teejay diss songs, “LiPPY” and “Timoya,” at the heights of his beef with the Montego Bay deejay. The verdict is still out about that lyrical feud as to who is the clear winner, with fans of both sides staying loyal.

