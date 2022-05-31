US will bring home and identify remains of unknown soldiers from only American cemetery in Africa

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US is set to bring home and identify the remains of unknown World War II soldiers from the only American cemetery in Africa, the US Embassy in Tunisia said on Monday, Memorial Day.

The announcement comes after the US and Tunisia signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow the US to exhume the remains of unknown soldiers from the North African American Cemetery and repatriate them for identification and reunification with family members.

“We owe our fallen heroes and their families a profound debt of gratitude,” said the embassy’s charg? d’affaires, Natasha Franceschi. “Today’s historic agreement will ensure American service men and women who gave their lives to defend our freedom are recognized and honored for the ultimate sacrifice they gave to our country.”

The cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia, near the Mediterranean Sea is the burial site for 2,841 US service members from the North African campaign. The Wall of the Missing, a memorial wall bordering the cemetery, lists the names of 3,724 service members who went missing in action and have never been found.

It’s not clear how many sets of remains will be brought back to the US.

