World News
US whistleblower exposes Biden administration’s Israel cover-up
29 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Did the Biden administration help cover up the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces?
This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Steve Gabavics, a colonel-turned-whistleblower who was sent by the United States Department of State to investigate Abu Akleh’s killing in 2022.
Gabavics found that Israel intentionally killed Abu Akleh, who was fired at 16 times while wearing a blue vest marked “press”, but the State Department labelled her killing “accidental” to avoid angering the Israeli government.
Gabavics claimed that Abu Akleh is among several American citizens killed by the Israeli military for whom the US has taken no action to hold Israel accountable.
Related News
24 November 2025
Who was Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah official killed by Israel?
25 November 2025
International funding cuts disrupted global response to HIV, UN report says
24 November 2025
Israel fires military commanders over October 7 failures
17 November 2025