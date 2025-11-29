Central Report to the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba  Building productive and business alliances that contribute to the country  Cybersecurity in times of digital transformation  Cuba reiterates condemnation of subversion and economic manipulation  El Toque is a tool of manipulation designed to undermine the Cuban economy  In response to El Toque 
World News

US whistleblower exposes Biden administration’s Israel cover-up 

29 November 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Did the Biden administration help cover up the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Steve Gabavics, a colonel-turned-whistleblower who was sent by the United States Department of State to investigate Abu Akleh’s killing in 2022.

Gabavics found that Israel intentionally killed Abu Akleh, who was fired at 16 times while wearing a blue vest marked “press”, but the State Department labelled her killing “accidental” to avoid angering the Israeli government.

Gabavics claimed that Abu Akleh is among several American citizens killed by the Israeli military for whom the US has taken no action to hold Israel accountable.

 

Support us

Related News

24 November 2025

Who was Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah official killed by Israel? 

25 November 2025

International funding cuts disrupted global response to HIV, UN report says 

24 November 2025

Israel fires military commanders over October 7 failures 

17 November 2025

‘From the movies’: Sami Hamdi details ‘aggressive’ ICE detention 