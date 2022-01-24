US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN)The US military joined with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to counter a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an air base near its capital Abu Dhabi, where approximately 2,000 American service members and personnel are stationed, US officials said.

The US deployed Patriot missile defenses at “two inbound missiles” at Al Dhafra Air Base, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. This is the first firing by the US of Patriot missiles since the first Gulf War in 1991, a senior defense told CNN.

“The combined efforts successfully prevented both missiles from impacting the base. There were no U.S. casualties,” CENTCOM said.

The attack was the second in a week aimed at the UAE, which is a member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for years, and marked a significant escalation in tensions. The UAE has largely avoided the firing line, with Houthis opting instead to strike Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen.

CNN reported earlier that the UAE intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Houthis early Monday, in what the Iran-backed group warned would be part of a continuous campaign to target the Emirati capital.

