Venezuela's Maduro uses remixed speech to call for 'peace, not war'

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Farah Najjar

Published On 29 Nov 202529 Nov 2025

  • US President Donald Trump declares the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety” in the latest escalation of tensions between Washington and the South American country.
  • The US president’s statement comes as Trump’s administration piles pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.