World News
US shuts down Venezuela’s airspace as fears of armed conflict rises
29 November 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 29 Nov 202529 Nov 2025
- US President Donald Trump declares the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety” in the latest escalation of tensions between Washington and the South American country.
- The US president’s statement comes as Trump’s administration piles pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
Related News
23 November 2025
US, European officials to discuss Trump’s plan to end Russia-Ukraine war
17 November 2025
Ethiopia confirms three Marburg deaths as outbreak sparks regional alarm
24 November 2025
Sudan army chief rejects truce proposal citing UAE role
27 November 2025