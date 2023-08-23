US Salutes Curaçao on Curaçao Day

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2023: The US is saluting Curaçao on Curaçao Day – a public holiday that is observed annually on October 10th to celebrate the island’s 10th anniversary of becoming a nation inside the Dutch Kingdom.

“On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Curaçao as you celebrate Curaçao Day,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this morning in a statement. “Our longstanding friendship is a testament to the people-to-people ties, shared history, and common values that bind us. The United States and Curaçao will continue working together to disrupt transnational criminal networks and make life safer for all our citizens. Together, we are expanding economic opportunity by investing our time and resources into education and entrepreneurship. Through regional initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030), we are partnering with Caribbean institutions to improve Caribbean resilience and our ability to face future challenges.”

The celebration comes as the island is set to get a maximum of €66 million in a budget from The Hague for Dutch Caribbean islands. The funds are specifically designated for social initiatives and policy enhancement.