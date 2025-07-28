US memo allows federal employees to evangelise colleagues at work 

United States Federal workers – including supervisors – can attempt to persuade their colleagues to join their religion, according to a new directive from the director of the US Office of Personnel Management.

The memo sent by agency head Scott Kuper on Monday cites constitutionally protected freedom from religious discrimination in justifying the policy, framing it as part of the administration of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to protect religious freedom.

Critics have accused the Trump administration of pursuing policies that corrode the separation of church and state in the US, while elevating Christianity over other religions.

While the memo outlines some commonly accepted practices like allowing federal employees to pray in the workforce or wear religious attire, it takes a step further in saying that workers may engage in “attempting to persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views” as long as “such efforts are not harassing in nature”.

That can also include encouraging fellow workers to pray “to the same extent that they would be permitted to encourage coworkers to participate in other personal activities”.

“The constitutional rights of supervisors to engage in such conversations should not be distinguished from non-supervisory employees by the nature of their supervisory roles,” the directive said, while adding that employees cannot be punished for asking not to have the conversation.

The memo also outlines acceptable behaviours for federal employees who interact with the public, saying that religious expression should not be “limited by the venue or hearer”, while noting that statements made to the public “pursuant to their official duties” are not necessarily protected by the US Constitution.

As an example, the memo said that a national park ranger leading a public tour “may join her tour group in prayer” or that a doctor at the Veterans Affairs hospital “may pray over his patient for recovery”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed an assault on religious freedom in the country, which it has vowed to counter.

In February, Trump, via executive action, launched a “Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias”.

In May, he created the “Religious Liberty Commission”, releasing a fact sheet that only directly referenced Christianity, despite vowing to promote “America’s peaceful religious pluralism”.

Speaking at a Rose Garden event at the time, Trump questioned whether religion and government in the country should remain distinct.

“Separation? Is that a good thing or a bad thing?” Trump said at the time. “I’m not sure.”

“We’re bringing religion back to our country,” he said.