US Caribbean American Veep To Meet Five Caribbean Leaders Today

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 15, 2022: The US’ second Caribbean American vice president, Kamala Harris, is set to meet face-to-face with five Caricom leaders ahead of the UN General Assembly later this month.

The meeting is set to review the progress since summit their June meeting in Los Angeles, when the Biden administration announced the United States-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis, also known as PACC 2030. As part of the plan, the Biden administration had committed $28 million to provide food security assistance to Caribbean nations.

Leaders – Chan Santokhi of Suriname; Irfaan Ali of Guyana; Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic; Mia Mottley of Barbados and Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago, are set to fine-tune details of the new energy and climate change partnership and the US will announce a series of steps the administration will take to address the needs of the Caribbean region, according to the Miami Herald.

The goal, the paper quoted an official, “is to find the best way – and most effective areas to provide U.S. technical assistance, training and other support to strengthen energy security, improve access to finance, and enhance food security in the Caribbean.”