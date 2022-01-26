US-backed Kurdish forces recapture Syrian prison days after ISIS attack

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regained control of a prison in northeast Syria where ISIS fighters launched an attack last week, a spokesman for the Kurdish-ledalliance said Wednesday.

After nearly a week of fighting and US-led coalition airstrikes, the siege — believed to be the biggest coordinated attack by ISIS since the fall of its so-called caliphate nearly three years ago — finally came to an end.

The attack on the prison has stoked fears the terror group, which has flown largely under the radar since losing its territory in Iraq and Syria, could be making a resurgence.

The SDF’s media commander, Siyamend Ali, told CNN that the attack had been coordinated and planned over the course of six months. “This operation is one of the largest targeted operations that Da’esh (ISIS) executed,” Ali said. “According to the detainees who we interrogated at the first moments of the operation, the operation was prepared and planned for six months.”

More than 100 ISIS fighters launched the assault on Ghweran prison in Hasakah on Thursday, detonating three car bombs before storming into the complex in an attempt to break out thousands of their comrades, many of whom were detained after the group’s 2019 defeat.

A Humvee patrols in Hasakah, northeast Syria, on Monday amid ongoing clashes between US-backed Kurdish forces and ISIS.

