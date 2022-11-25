UPP Launches ‘Fitness Jam’: Taking Action to Improve Personal Health and Wellness

Black Immigrant Daily News

The UPP is on a mission to improve the personal health habits of Antiguans and Barbudans’ through education, prevention and early intervention programs for all ages.

The Fitness Jam is a fun, cultural experience that will bring the community together to focus on personal health and wellness.

This is a part of the UPP’s health intelligence strategy, designed to bring greater awareness about how to manage the rise in certain chronic diseases, as well as the needs of an aging population.

This initiative will provide an opportunity to increase knowledge, planning and evaluation of one’s personal health.

The Fitness Jam will be held on Thursday December 8th at 4pm. Participants can stretch, stroll, jog or jam to the sounds of an impressive entertainment line-up that includes: King Menace, DJs Ruthless, Miguel and Snypa, all powered by Young Jugglaz Sounds. Several UPP Candidates will also be featured as fitness instructors and motivators. This team includes:

– Harold Lovell – St. John’s City East

– Hon. Jamale Pringle – All Saints East and St. Luke

– Gladys Potter – St. John’s Rural South

– Kelvin Simon – St. Mary’s South

– Tevaughn Harriette – St. Peter

– Anthony Smith Jr. – All Saints West

“The UPP is proposing a number of programs that will focus on personal health and wellbeing. We believe that good health boosts productivity and that a healthy nation leads to a stronger economy. Keeping people well and out of hospital will deliver benefits to not only individuals, but to our entire health system,” said UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell.

Lovell believes that wellness is a personal and professional responsibility and he encourages his team to incorporate more wellness activities into their daily routines, as the Party enters the homestretch of the election campaign.

“It is so important to keep the body, mind and soul healthy, because this leads to a winning attitude and mindset. The Fitness Jam will highlight how a connected community can be motivated to make better health-related decisions and take actions towards an improved lifestyle,” said Kelvin Simon, former national athlete and UPP Candidate for St. Mary’s South.

Route of the Fitness Jam

The event begins at Pensioners’ Beach and participants will venture on to:

– Hatton Road, into Green Bay and Grays Farm and take a left at the traffic light on to Valley Road.

– Make a left on to Perry Bay Drive and a right on to Hatton Road and back to Pensioners’ Beach.

The event will end with a Cool Down and Meditative Bonfire Session, followed by an After Party. Drinks and refreshments will be on sale.

For your dose of personal fitness in preparation for the Fitness Jam, tune in to the Fitness Power Hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Progressive 107.3 FM from 12:45pm to 1:45pm. For more information about the Fitness Jam Tel: 736 2740.

