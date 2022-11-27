UPDATE: I dead, 3 in serious condition after truck crash in HWT Loop Jamaica

UPDATE: I dead, 3 in serious condition after truck crash in HWT Loop Jamaica
The police have identified one of four pedestrians who were injured when a delivery truck crashed along Eastwood Park Road in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew on Friday.

Oneil Hamilton died from the injuries he sustained.

Three others were injured, including two children, and they were all subsequently hospitalised in serious conditions.

The incident occurred at the Eastwood Park Road and Burlington Avenue intersection.

Reports are that an Isuzu box truck was traveling northerly along Eastwood Park Road, when, on reaching the intersection, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ended up mounting the sidewalk.

Two adults and the children who were on the sidewalk, were hit.

The out-of-control truck also rear-ended a motorcar.

Hamilton later died of his injuries.

The female driver of the truck has been warned for prosecution.

