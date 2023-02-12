Black Immigrant Daily News

UPDATE: Henrietta Emmanuel has been reunited with her family. Thanks to the media.

EARLIER REPORT:

HELP US FIND HER FAMILY

The family of this elderly lady is asked to contact the police at the St. Johns Police Station without further delay.

The 88yr-old, who is answering to the name Henrietta Emmanuel, was found wandering in St. Johns earlier today (Saturday) and was taken to the police station.

Anyone who know this lady or her family is asked to call the police at 462-0045 or 462-3913

