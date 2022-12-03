UPDATE: Excavator driver killed in quarry accident Loop Barbados

UPDATE: Excavator driver killed in quarry accident

December 2, 2022 08:47 PM ET

[Update: 9 am]

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Rohan Antonio Went of Dash Valley, St George.

[Original: Friday, December 2 at 8:47 pm]

Barbados has recorded another unnatural death.

This time, police are at a scene in Roger’s Quarry in Fairfield, Grazettes, St Michael where a large boulder has fallen onto the top of an excavator being operated by a man.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media at 8:30 pm, that the time of occurrence is unknown at this stage but reports indicate that this might have occurred earlier in the day.

