The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo –

AN unidentified man was shot in Gasparillo on Saturday night.

According to police reports, the man was shot around 8.45 pm at Lomond Road, Gasparillo.

He is reported to be of mixed descent.

The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police investigations are continuing.

NewsAmericasNow.com